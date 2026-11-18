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The Brief Portillo’s has closed six underperforming Texas locations in Fort Worth (Tanger), Mansfield, Richmond, Willowbrook, Lubbock, and Katy, as part of a broader corporate restructuring strategy. Nov. 15 marked the final day of service for the shuttered restaurants, though the Chicago-style chain still opened several new Texas locations earlier this year. Company officials said affected workers were notified and offered transition support or opportunities to transfer to nearby restaurants where possible.



Portillo’s is scaling back its footprint in the Lone Star State, closing six Texas locations as part of a broader corporate strategy to trim underperforming restaurants and focus on sustainable growth.

Portillos closing 6 Texas locations

The Chicago-style fast-casual chain shuttered locations in Fort Worth (Tanger), Mansfield, Richmond, Willowbrook, Lubbock, and Katy, with November 15 marking their final day of service.

What they're saying:

"As previously announced, Portillo’s has made the difficult decision to close 6 restaurants as part of our commitment to disciplined, sustainable growth," the company said in a statement. "We are grateful to the Team Members who have served our guests and to the communities that welcomed and supported our brand. All impacted Team Members have been notified and, where possible, offered the opportunity to pursue other positions at nearby Portillo’s restaurants, or receive transition support. While these decisions are never easy, they reflect Portillo’s focus on strengthening our existing restaurant portfolio and positioning the Company for long-term success. We remain committed to growing through thoughtful development, operational excellence and an exceptional guest experience."

What's next:

Despite the Texas closures, the brand's rapid statewide expansion earlier in the year brought multiple new units to the market, including restaurants in Fort Worth, Humble, Dallas, El Paso, Frisco, Schertz, and the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.