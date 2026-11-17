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The Brief One person was injured Tuesday morning after an ATV hit a portable toilet at a Red Oak data center construction site. A CareFlite helicopter was requested for the victim, who was reportedly trapped following the crash. Authorities have not yet released the cause of the crash or confirmed whether the injured person was driving the ATV or inside the portable toilet.



One person was reportedly hurt in a crash involving an ATV at a Red Oak data center construction site.

What we know:

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the construction site in the 3100 block of Batchler Road.

According to early reports, one victim was reportedly trapped, and a CareFlite helicopter was requested.

Images from SKY 4 showed yellow crime scene tape around an ATV that had hit a portable toilet outside the construction site.

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What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details about the cause of the crash or the injured person.

It’s not clear if that person was driving the ATV or using the portable toilet.