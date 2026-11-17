The Brief Justice Department leaders announced in Texas the results of a first-ever national enforcement surge targeting fraud against veterans' programs. Since September, the crackdown has led to charges against 15 people for over $3.4 million in losses and resolutions involving over $19 million in intended losses. Texas prosecutors also highlighted local cases, including a $7.4 million mortgage fraud scheme and a $26 million fraud case involving a Frisco man.



The Department of Justice is cracking down on fraudsters who steal from programs meant to help veterans. One of the local cases involves a Frisco man who took the government for $26 million and drove around in a gold-plated Tesla Cybertruck.

What we know:

DOJ leaders from Washington D.C., as well as U.S. Attorneys from all four regions of Texas, held a news conference in Houston because the Lone Star State is home to more veterans than any other state in the union.

They announced the results of a first-ever national surge targeting fraud against veterans and veterans’ programs.

Since September, the enforcement actions have resulted in charges against 15 people allegedly responsible for more than $3.4 million in losses to the federal government.

The crackdown has also resulted in guilty pleas, trial verdicts, and sentencings involving more than $19 million in intended losses since September.

What they're saying:

The Texas U.S. Attorneys said they are united in turning up the pressure on people and groups attempting to commit fraudulent acts against veterans.

"For veterans, benefits are not simply government payments. They are earned benefits — earned through service, sacrifice, deployments, injuries, time away from loved ones, and a willingness to serve something larger than themselves," said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division.

"Fraud does not stop at district lines and neither do we. Today we stand united in our commitment to protect hard-working veterans from fraudsters who treat government programs like their personal piggy banks. These are not victimless crimes when someone steals from programs designed to serve service members and veterans. Real people pay the price," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould for the Northern District of Texas.

Local perspective:

U.S. Attorney Raybould talked about some of the cases from his office.

Four people were indicted in September in a $7.4 million mortgage fraud scheme.

Shawana Randall, Cleophus Turner, Julie Shoumbert, and Maurice Gardner were accused of falsifying income, employment, and bank records, along with other financial documents, in order to qualify unqualified borrowers for Federal Housing Administration, Veteran’s Affairs and conventional mortgage loans.

They are all now charged with conspiracy to provide false statements to a mortgage lending business. Randall and Turner are also facing additional charges for fraud and making false statements.

And in another case, Raybould said a Frisco man took the government for $26 million.

Kevin Curry was convicted of orchestrating a scheme to bill TRICARE for veteran mental health therapy that was not medically necessary or provided. Then he spent some of the proceeds on luxury travel, lavish casino-themed parties, and a gold-plated Tesla Cybertruck.

Kevin Curry's gold-plated Tesla Cybertruck, purchased with his fraudulent proceeds. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas)

Jurors convicted Curry on three counts of health care fraud, three counts of offering and paying illegal health care kickbacks and three counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property. He will be sentenced at a later date and faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

What you can do:

Raybould encouraged a volunteer army of fraud busters. He said he wants whistleblowers, citizen journalists, and concerned residents to help the government identify fraud and abuse.