WWE’s WrestleMania to return to AT&T Stadium in 2022

WWE’s showcase event will return to AT&T Stadium in 2022.

WrestleMania 38 will take place at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on April 3, 2022.

It’s the second time the spectacle will be inside the stadium. WrestleMania 32 in 2016 had a crowd of more than 101,000 on hand, a record.

"We are elated for WrestleMania’s return to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016," said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams in a statement.

The announcement was made over the weekend, as WWE also locked in sites for this year and 2023 – Tampa and Los Angeles, respectively.

