Woman shot through door of her Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth are searching for the person who shot a woman in her home Thursday night.
It happened in a neighborhood near Main Street and West Northside Drive.
The victim said a man approached her back door.
She called out, thinking he was a relative, then heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in the abdomen.
She is expected to recover.
The shooter ran away.
Police have not yet released information about the suspect or a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department.