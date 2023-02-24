Woman shot through door of her Fort Worth home

Police in Fort Worth are searching for the person who shot a woman in her home Thursday night.

It happened in a neighborhood near Main Street and West Northside Drive.

The victim said a man approached her back door.

She called out, thinking he was a relative, then heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in the abdomen.

She is expected to recover.

The shooter ran away.

Police have not yet released information about the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department.