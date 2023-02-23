Fort Worth police arrest man in connection to death of 4-month-old, assault of pregnant woman

Fort Worth police have arrested a man accused in the death of a 4-month-old child and the assault of a pregnant woman.

Alfred Williams was arrested on Friday, according to county records.

Alfred Williams

4-month-old Azari Williams was pronounced dead Thursday night at Cook Children's Medical Center.

The medical examiner said Williams suffered blunt force injuries he received while at an apartment near Loop 820 in south Fort Worth.

Child Protective Services said it did not have any history with the family.

At this time, the connection between Alfred and Azari Williams is unknown.

Alfred Williams is charged with injury to child and assault of a pregnant person.

He is currently in the Tarrant County Corrections Center held on $158,000 bond.

