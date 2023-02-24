Dallas man shot his 13-year-old son for misbehaving, police say

Police believe a 53-year-old Dallas man shot his 13-year-old son because he was misbehaving.

Randy Edwards is charged with aggravated assault.

Randy Edwards

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 13-year-old shot in Dallas home

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Ellery Drive near I-635 and the US 75 interchange.

Police records show that Edwards told investigators the boy was throwing rocks at the front door of the home while Edwards was cooking dinner.

Police say Edwards gave a warning and then shot at the front door window, hitting his son in the abdomen.

A witness says the teen ran across the street for help.

Investigators say Edwards ran away without helping his son.

READ MORE: Fort Worth councilman's 82-year-old mother shot through door of her home

The victim is recovering at Children's Medical Center.

Edwards is in the Dallas County Jail where he is being held on $75,000 bond.