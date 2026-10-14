Woman sentenced for operating unlicensed group homes across North Texas

The Brief Regla Becquer was sentenced to 28 years in prison and two years in state jail after pleading guilty to fraud, endangerment, and criminally negligent homicide. Becquer was arrested in 2024 in connection to abusive conditions reported by a woman living in a group home she operated. At least 13 people died in unlicensed homes Becquer operated. One home was given to Becquer in a will under suspicious circumstances days prior to the owner's death.



An North Texas woman will spend decades in prison for her role in operating unlicensed group homes that resulted in over a dozen deaths.

Regla Becquer sentenced

Regla Becquer (Tarrant County Jail)

What we know:

Regla Becquer, who operated unlicensed group homes in North Texas, was sentenced to 28 years in prison and two years in state jail this week.

Becquer pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, abandoning or endangering an individual, and financial elder abuse.

The backstory:

Becquer was arrested in 2024 after a woman complained of abusive conditions inside a group home Becquer operated under Loving and Caring for People LLC.

The company operated five group homes that cared for adults with physical and mental disabilities across Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie.

Police say at least 13 people died at those homes from September 2022 to March 2024, when Becquer was arrested.

One of the homes Becquer used as an unlicensed group home came into her possession under questionable circumstances. The previous owner gave the home to Becquer in a one-sentence will just days before she died.

Becquer's case led to changes in Texas state law regarding operation and oversight of group homes.