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The Brief Dallas-Fort Worth has Christmas light displays for every budget, from paid attractions to free neighborhood tours. Popular stops include Prairie Lights, the Dallas Arboretum, Texas Motor Speedway and neighborhoods such as Deerfield and Interlochen. Many displays run through late December or early January. Check opening dates, hours, admission and parking costs before heading out.



Whether you’re planning a family outing, a scenic drive or a date night with hot chocolate in hand, Dallas has plenty of places to see Christmas lights. Here are the displays worth adding to your holiday route, along with what to know before you go.

Paid attractions

Prairie Lights – Grand Prairie: More than 5 million lights illuminate a two-mile drive through Lynn Creek Park. Then, visitors can park and enjoy sweet treats, a visit with Santa and fun rides in the holiday village. Prairie Lights is open every night beginning at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31. Admission is $50 per car, but some discounts are offered on their website.

Holiday at the Arboretum - Dallas Arboretum: Holiday at the Dallas Arboretum is back with its 12 Days of Christmas gazebo, a Christmas village, and visits with Santa. Guests can attend day and night and ticket prices vary by time of day. Holiday at the Arboretum is happening through Jan. 3.

Zoo Lights – Dallas Zoo - Dallas: Light and lantern displays fill the Dallas Zoo beginning Nov. 13 and running through Jan. 3. Zoo Lights is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and guests can purchase a combo ticket to see the animals in the zoo during the day and the light displays by night. Tickets start at $19 and parking is separate.

Vitruvian Lights – Addison: Beginning Nov. 28, Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical Christmas wonderland. A big celebration is planned for Nov. 28 from 6 to 11 p.m. with live music, food trucks and photos with Santa. The light display is on daily from 5 to 7 a.m. and from 5 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Parking in designated lots is $15 and cash only.

Gift of Lights — Texas Motor Speedway: Two miles of lighted displays, tunnels and Christmas magic fill the Texas Motor Speedway from Nov. 26 through Jan. 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. nightly and run through 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Christmas in the Garden - Fort Worth Botanic Garden: A self-guided walking tour of light displays and holiday music takes over the Fort Worth Botanic Garden from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3. Tickets start at $20 for adults and you can expect to pay $20-25 for parking during peak times.

The Light Park – Arlington, Frisco, Mesquite — The Light Park has three locations in North Texas that are open nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m. with certain dates offering extended hours. Admission starts at $50 per vehicle, and you'll cruise a mile-long route of Christmas light displays synced to music.

Neighborhoods with the best Christmas lights in Dallas-Fort Worth

Sometimes the best things in life are free and, for the cost of gas and maybe a little traffic, these Christmas light displays can be enjoyed.

Highland Park and University Park - Starting near Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road, visitors can drive the streets filled with lights.

Tell Family House — Fort Worth: Located at 5016 Keating Street in Fort Worth, the Tell Family lights bring a light show synchronized to music and lets visitors vote on the songs that are played. The lights are on beginning at 6 p.m. each night and run through 9 p.m. most nights and stay on until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday night. The display will run through Dec. 31.

Diamond Loch neighborhood – North Richland Hills: The Diamond Loch neighborhood lights its streets up every year. This year's display runs from Thanksgiving through Jan. 1. Lights are on display from 5:30 until 11 p.m., according to their Facebook

Glenbrook neighborhood — Bedford : The Glenbrook neighborhood in Bedford will turn on its holiday display on Nov. 29, and it will run through Dec. 31. Every year the neighborhood tells the story of "It's the night before Christmas, in Texas that is." According to the neighborhood Facebook, "The entrance to Glenbrook is on Brookside Drive located btw Cummings and Forest Ridge. Bedford, Texas. In maps, search Glenbrook Court, Bedford and it will get to the neighborhood."

Deerfield subdivision - Plano: The Deerfield neighborhood in Plano will light up their Christmas displays on Dec. 1. Lights are between 7 and 10 p.m. on weekdays and until 11 p.m. on weekends. The neighborhood is located in northwest Plano between Preston Road and Coit Road. The residents have included tips for getting through the displays

Interlochen - Arlington: The public is invited to drive through the neighborhood from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly for the two-week period ahead of Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2026. Nearly 200 homeowners in this northwest Arlington neighborhood decorate for the holidays.

Have a neighborhood you want to see on the list? Email me.