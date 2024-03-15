Handwritten will that left Arlington group home operator with client's home under investigation

More questions surround the owner of five unlicensed group homes operated by a woman in Tarrant County, who is now in jail facing felony abuse and endangerment charges.

Not only are investigators looking at the circumstances of people who've died in the homes, but also how the woman came to be the owner of some of those houses.

Regla Su Becquer operated five group homes across Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie. She’s in jail because Loving and Caring for People LLC is accused of the exact opposite.

"People in these houses are in there for the purpose of daily care, and daily care leads to certain things that should be taking place for these individuals, who a lot of them are bed-bound," said Arlington Police Officer Chris Powell. "And seeing some of those daily things not being done and them telling us, ‘This isn’t happening for me as it should.’ You're basically being told I'm not being cared for."

In at least one case, one person died.

"All of their property was relinquished to the owner of Loving and Caring for People, Su Becquer and her family members, who also help with this business," said Arlington Police Lt. Kimberly Harris. "They live in the houses with these individuals and are essentially their caretakers."

There's more.

Becquer is shown to be the owner of a home at 1210 Woodbrook in Arlington. It’s one of her unlicensed facilities. The previous owner was Karen Walker, who was one of Becquer's clients.

Additional court documents show there was a handwritten will dated Oct. 7, 2022, that was one sentence long, leaving her entire estate to the suspect. Walker died on Oct. 26, 2022. It is currently under forgery investigation by the Arlington Police Department.

"We found that they took their possessions such as their wallets, their identification, their credit cards, and they misused this information on wills, on credit card applications and to obtain things such as vehicles," Harris said.

People who work in the disability space say the problem is unlicensed group homes are just that — unlicensed.

"They are ripe to be exploited," said Dennis Borel with the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities. "Frankly, it sounds like this operator was exploiting them. There's no other way to sugarcoat it, really."

Becquer is still in the Tarrant County Jail. Her bond has been set at $750,000. She has been the only person charged in this case right now, facing abandonment/endangering disabled with imminent bodily injury.

The investigation is wide open and could come with other arrests and additional charges against Becquer before it closes.