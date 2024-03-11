Woman abused, neglected disabled adults across 5 North Texas group homes, police say

Arlington police say neglect and abuse were taking place in five group homes housing adults with mental and physical disabilities.

The operator of Loving and Caring for People LLC has been arrested. Police say there could be more arrests and more victims.

What was allegedly happening in the dark of the group homes came to light late last year when a resident at one of the homes made an outcry to a neighbor to help him get away.

A home in a quiet Arlington neighborhood served as a group home to people who depend on others for care. Neighbors and police say the care was scarce.

"One day, I was in my backyard, and there was an elderly guy back there. Looks like he had cerebral palsy or something," recalled one neighbor. "He asked me to call 911 ‘cause he was trying to escape. So we called the cops and got them out here with the ambulance and fire trucks and stuff, and they’ve been out here a couple of times since."

That started a four-month investigation leading to the arrest of Regla Su Becuer, who is charged with abandoning/endangering an individual, imminent danger of bodily injury."

"About a week ago, I saw some police come. And then shortly after that, that evening, there were ten large suitcases that were pulled out into the front yard," Owen said.

Arlington Police Lt. Kimberly Harris leads the police department’s behavioral health unit.

Five group homes operated by Becquer across Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie are part of the investigation.

"I’m angry," Harris said. "Some of these individuals were not mobile. They were unable to leave their bed, or they were wheelchair-bound. In one instance, a gentleman was wheelchair-bound, however he had no wheelchair at the home and was unable to go around or getting anywhere in the house. He had to crawl. He had scars from crawling around."

Police say residents were neglected and their debit cards abused.

Deceased clients’ possessions, like vehicles, were allegedly kept by Beceur.

"One of the first things that set off warning bells for us was the amount of people that we suspected she was caring for, the condition in which we found the individuals," said Kelly Land, a crisis intervention specialist. "Again, this is an open investigation, but there were some warning signs in terms of the care of these individuals."

Police wonder if there are more homes and more potential people suffering silently.

"So obviously, we want to reach out and see if there's others," said Arlington Police Officer Chris Powell. "Because these homes are very easy to start, and referrals are very easy to get from, so they could be everywhere."

Arlington police have set up a tipline at (817) 575-3230 for potential victims to leave a message to be returned by police.