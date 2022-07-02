18-year-old woman killed in crash on I-20 in Arlington

article

An 18-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-20 in Arlington late Friday night.

The wreck happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 2400 block of I-20, at the eastbound exit ramp to southbound SH 360.

Responding crews found a 2019 Land Rover burning on the grassy shoulder.

Investigators found the driver of the Land Rover was exiting onto 360, when it left the roadway and struck a concrete support pillar. It’s not yet known what caused the vehicle to crash.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was the only person in the Land Rover, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.