Woman injured in Fort Worth road rage shooting

Fort Worth police believe road rage is to blame for a shooting that injured a woman in far southwest Fort Worth.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near South Hulen Street and Columbus Trail.

Police haven’t released many details but said the woman was shot in the upper part of her body.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Two people were detained after the shooting.