VIDEO: Jackknifed 18-wheeler slams into Fort Worth police car, disabled vehicle

Fort Worth police have just released dashcam footage of a jackknifing 18-wheeler that smashed into a police cruiser and a disabled vehicle during last month's ice storm.

On Feb. 2, the officers were responding to an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-20, when they stopped to check on the vehicles, the patrol car was hit by the trailer of the jack-knifing 18-wheeler.

Only one officer was inside the vehicle at the time.

He got out of the car and avoided being hit by a second big rig, with the help of the second officer.

The pair then had to make their way to the median to avoid being hit by a third 18-wheeler, which also hit the cruiser.

In the new dashcam video, you can clearly see the third crash.

The officers are standing in the median as the tractor-trailer smashes into the two vehicles and then the protective fencing.

One officer suffered a head injury, the other had an ankle injury. Both were released from the hospital within a day.