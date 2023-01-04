Police arrest suspect at Keeton Park golf course after he shot at golfers, hid for hours in culvert

Dramatic moments at a South Dallas golf course on Wednesday, when an hours-long standoff between a suspect and police came to an end thanks to a police robot.

The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area around North Jim Miller Road near Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas police say around 10 a.m. police spotted a vehicle with stolen plates in the area North St. Augustine.

The car stopped after it crashed near Bruton and Jim Miller Road, near the golf course.

Ty Martinez, a golf pro at the course, told FOX 4 a man then approached people who were playing on the fourth hole.

The golfers then apparently offered the man a ride in their cart.

"At some point in the transaction they ended up getting shot at by the gentleman, the gentleman stole the golf cart, and he tried to flee to the front entrance," Martinez said.

Police none of the men were hit by the shots.

A SWAT team surrounded a culvert in the area for hours, attempting to negotiate with the suspect.

Shortly after 4 p.m. a police robot threw a smoke bomb inside the culvert.

The suspect attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended by police.

DART trains were delayed in the area due to the police activity.