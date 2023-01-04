18-wheeler driver killed in crash on 635

The driver of an 18-wheeler for FedEx was killed in an accident on 635 near Hillcrest Road in Dallas on Wednesday evening.

Crash investigators are working to learn more, but it is believed several vehicles were involved in the crash that ended with the trailer of the 18-wheeler on its side and the cab of the truck on the other side of a concrete wall.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters threw absorbent onto fuel that had leaked from the tank of the vehicle.

Multiple lanes are closed on the eastbound side of the highway in the area.