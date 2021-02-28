Woman arrested for murder at Dallas apartment complex

article

Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman for the fatal shooting of a man at a Dallas apartment complex Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 6:15 a.m., at the Oasis Apartments on Forest Lane.

Responding officers found 54-year-old Timothy Alfred Nelson with a gunshot wound in front of his apartment door.

Nelson was later pronounced dead.

Detectives began investigating, and found that Titia Green was responsible for the murder.

She was arrested and charged with murder.

No further details have been released at this time.