With 13 new deaths reported Friday, Dallas County reports its deadliest week from COVID-19

The week isn't over yet, but with 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, Dallas County is already reporting its deadliest week from the coronavirus.

There have been 59 COVID-19 deaths reported so far this week in the county, which has already passed the 54 total deaths reported last week, which had been the most reported in a week.

In total, there have been 514 COVID-19 deaths reported in Dallas County so far.

There were also 1,195 new coronavirus cases reported in the county on Friday, which brings county's total to 39,191 cases.

Of the new deaths reported Friday, there were two people in their 20s who had underlying health conditions.

The other 11 deaths were people over the age of 60, and all had underlying at least one high risk health condition.

