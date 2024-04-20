Wilmer police cruiser hit by suspected drunken driver, 18-wheeler

A Wilmer police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a possibly drunk driver and then an 18-wheeler on Saturday morning.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies were called around midnight for the crash at I-45 and Pleasant Run.

The Wilmer police squad car was working a traffic stop when a Toyota crashed into it.

(Source: Dallas Sheriff's Office)

The squad car was knocked into traffic and struck by an 18-wheeler.

The officer had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the Toyota was detained and investigated for a potential DWI.

(Source: Dallas Sheriff's Office)

Northbound I-45 was temporarily closed to investigate the accident and clean up.