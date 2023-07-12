Six people shot in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood, no arrests made

Police are investigating a shooting that injured 6 people in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Dallas PD was originally called to shooting on South Lancaster Avenue around 9 p.m., but quickly discovered the shooting happened on Willoughby Boulevard not far from Danieldale Park.

Investigators say there was an argument and unknown suspects fired at a group of people.

Two males were taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue. A 37-year-old female, 14-year-male, 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

All the victims are in stable condition, according to police.

Dallas Police said no arrests have been made in the case and that it is currently under investigation.