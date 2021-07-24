Williams Chicken teams up with boxer for pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event in Dallas

Williams Chicken teamed up with Oak Cliff native and professional boxer Burley Brooks for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday.

They educated people on the importance of getting shots, and people got to grab a free meal and a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to vaccines and a hot meal, Williams Chicken gave money to those who showed up for gas and for groceries.

Williams Chicken founder Hiawatha Williams said it was the city that allowed him to open his first restaurant 34 years ago, so he feels this is the least he can do to give back to that same community.

"This is my reasonable service. Reasonable. This is my family. These are my customers. I'm a businessman, I need my customers to be healthy. I need them to come back in. I need to open that lobby and have them sit down so we can have that relationship that we had 34 years ago," he said. "This is for my community, so I'd rather be here, supporting and giving back, right here.

They offered Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

There was also a pop-up vaccination event in Fair Park Saturday. It was the first of two events to be held there.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine were on hand to anyone who wanted one.

There will be another pop-up event Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People don't have to sign up for an appointment, but signing up is encouraged through the Dallas County website.