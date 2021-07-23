Dallas County hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites, going door-to-door to get more people vaccinated

As COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases rise in North Texas, mostly among the unvaccinated, public health officials are making a plea for more people to get vaccinated.

They’re also creating more opportunities and incentives to encourage vaccinations.

More than half of Dallas County has been fully vaccinated, but there is still a long way to go, and vaccinations have been slowing down for months.

"Whatever it takes to save lives," said Christian Grisales, with the Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Friday morning, Dallas County Health and Human Services representatives pounded the pavement, going door to door in South Dallas, hoping to reach people who still haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.

"If we break it down by zip codes, there are many zip codes that haven’t reached herd immunity," Grisales said. "Mainly communities of color, people who might not have access to the information, and that’s why we’re going to those locations."

The county said vaccinations are lagging in South Dallas and the southern parts of the county.

The mass vaccination site at Fair Park just closed last week, and now the county is opening a pop up clinic with the Pfizer vaccine at the same site Saturday, July 24, and Saturday, July 31. They will be giving away tickets to Six Flags, the Dallas Zoo, and the Texas State Fair as incentives.

"We've seen it go down to around 15,000 doses per week in Dallas County," said Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang. "I'm hearing that we did see a little bit of bump most recently, maybe also due to the increased recognition of how the Delta variant is circulating and the impact it's having on our hospital numbers."

There’s also been a spike in COVID-19 numbers statewide.

"We are in a race against time and we can win," Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said.

The state health department is also putting out a plea for more people to get vaccinated.

Hospitalizations in Texas are up 150% in the last three weeks.

So far, 12 million people are fully vaccinated in Texas.

"These aggressive variants, combined with the millions of Texans who have no protection against the pandemic virus, create the very real potential. We are already beginning to see there can be another surge with devastating consequences for Texans," Dr. Hellerstedt said.

Another challenge is that an estimated 15 million people nationwide have not gone back to get their second dose.

Dallas County has an 86% return rate, but about 189,000 are overdue for second shots.

"It’s not too late to get that second dose. Don’t think, ‘I'm behind schedule to get it. I missed my appointment.’ Go ahead. Go back and get that second dose. It's not too late. It's better to get it than to not," Dr. Huang said.