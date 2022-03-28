Wildfires cause smoky haze in North Texas sky

article

Have you noticed the haze in the air?

Smoke from the wildfires throughout the state is affecting the air quality in North Texas.

MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said paramedics have been called to treat 87 people with breathing problems over the past three days and 67 were taken to area hospitals.

"Until the smoke clears, it may be best for people with respiratory issues to stay indoors, if possible," Zavadsky said.

Some of the smoke that drifted into North Texas comes from a wildfire that’s burning in Central Texas near Fort Hood.

Firefighters in that area are battling three separate fires that merged into one. It’s now being called the Crittenberg Complex fire.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it has burned more than 17,000 acres and is not yet contained.

People in the small town of Flat, about 30 miles from Fort Hood, were briefly ordered to evacuate their homes on Sunday. They were later allowed back home.

