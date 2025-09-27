Wife of Dallas ICE shooting victim pleads for security changes

The Brief The wife of Miguel Angel Garcia, a man critically injured in the Dallas ICE shooting, is speaking out. Garcia was shot multiple times and is in grave condition, with doctors concerned he may not survive. The family is making a plea for justice and more protection for detainees in ICE custody.



For the first time, we’re hearing from the wife of one of the victims injured during the deadly attack at the ICE facility in Dallas.

She spoke with FOX 4 Saturday to share her desperate plea.

ICE shooting victim update

What's new:

Stephany Gauffeny says she kept expecting a call from her husband after Joshua Jahn opened fire at the Dallas ICE facility.

But the call Gauffeny did receive was not one she was prepared for. Her husband, Miguel Angel Garcia, a Mexican national, was shot during the deadly attack.

The two other victims in the attack, one of whom has died, were identified by the Department of Homeland Security earlier Saturday.

What they're saying:

"They called me, 'Your husband is in the hospital and he’s alive. That's all we know. Go to the hospital,'" Gauffeny said.

Garcia now lies in a hospital bed in grave condition.

"It's a lot of uncertainty... We don't know if he’s going to wake up, will he ever wake up, or if he does wake up. We don't know what function he can have. You know, anything can change," Gauffeny said.

"Let him know the kids love him. The kids miss you. Please fight for our kids and for the baby on the way. He was really excited to meet the baby," Gauffeny said.

A man with so much to fight for had been on the final steps of fixing his immigration status right before the attack.

"And I just try to let him know, I'm here with you. I know you hear me. No, don't give up praying for you. I'm sorry this happened to you," Gauffeny said.

And while he fights for his life, his wife is fighting for change.

"Justice for him. He was under ICE custody," Gauffeny said.

"For this to not happen again. These types of attacks… and for this to be prevented. For detainees to have more protection if they're under their custody," Gauffeny said.

And for people to know his name

"I just want people to know. To put a face to a name. You hear about, ‘Oh victim,’ but he was more than just a victim. He was a real person. He is a real person. He has a lot of people who love him. A son, a father, a friend," Gauffeny said.

"A human being. Just because he was a detainee doesn’t mean he was a criminal," said Gauffeny.

According to ICE, Garcia had been convicted of DWI and evading arrest. DHS included that he was previously convicted for giving fictitious information and fleeing police.

What's next:

The family is trying to raise money right now to cover hospital expenses, as well as help support Garcia’s family as he was their sole provider.

Dallas ICE facility shooting

The backstory:

The FBI is investigating Wednesday morning's shooting at a Dallas ICE facility as an act of targeted violence.

Officials said a sniper on the roof of a nearby building fired indiscriminately at the detention center, hitting three detainees who were arriving in a transport van. One of those detainees was killed, and two others were critically injured. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Sources identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who had ties to North Texas and Oklahoma. Investigators said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as agents approached him.

While a motive for the shooting has not been released, bullets reportedly found at the scene had an anti-ICE message.