Identities of all Dallas ICE shooting victims released by DHS

The Brief The identities of all three victims in the Dallas ICE facility shooting have been released by DHS. The release also includes the countries of origins and criminal histories of the victims. The release does not specify which of the three victims died of their wounds.



The identities of all three victims in this week's Dallas ICE facility shooting have been released by the Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS also included the victims' countries of origin.

Dallas ICE shooting victim names

A Dallas Police Department vehicle sits near the scene of a shooting near a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on September 24, 2025. A detainee was killed and two were wounded in a sniper attack Wednesd Expand

The latest:

Jose Andres Bordones-Molina and Norlan Guzman-Fuentes are the latest to be identified as victims in the Wednesday shooting.

Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez was already known to be a victim injured in the shooting, and was also included in Saturday's release.

Where were the Dallas ICE victims from?

ICE shooting victim

Bordones-Molina's country of origin is Mexico. His criminal history includes convictions for giving fictitious information, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, and fleeing police, DHS said.

Guzman-Fuentes' country of origin is Venezuela. His criminal history includes theft of property and a traffic offense, according to the release.

Garcia-Hernandez's country of origin is Mexico. His criminal history includes previous arrests for battery, improper exhibit of a firearm or dangerous weapon, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DHS said.

Dallas ICE shooting victim conditions

What we know:

Garcia-Hernandez's brother spoke with a Dallas reporter on Thursday about the victim's condition.

The man said his brother was shot three or four times by Joshua Jahn, and is in "very serious condition" in the hospital. Garcia-Hernandez has had at least two surgeries so far.

What we don't know:

The condition of the other surviving victim has not been reported.

One of the three shooting victims died of his wounds, but the DHS release did not disclose which it was.

Dallas ICE facility shooting

The backstory:

The FBI is investigating Wednesday morning's shooting at a Dallas ICE facility as an act of targeted violence.

Officials said a sniper on the roof of a nearby building fired indiscriminately at the detention center, hitting three detainees who were arriving in a transport van. One of those detainees was killed, and two others were critically injured. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Sources identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who had ties to North Texas and Oklahoma. Investigators said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as agents approached him.

While a motive for the shooting has not been released, bullets reportedly found at the scene had an anti-ICE message.

Who is Joshua Jahn?

Dig deeper:

Jahn had ties to North Texas and Oklahoma and federal investigators searched at least two homes connected to him.

He was linked to a home in Durant, Oklahoma, and a home in Fairview, which is in Collin County. Investigators were seen taking boxes out of one of the homes in Fairview.

Jahn does not appear to have a long criminal history. Court records show he hasn't been convicted of a violent crime, but was arrested in 2015 for marijuana possession in Collin County.

A spokesperson for Collin College in McKinney confirmed Jahn studied at the school at various times between 2013 and 2018.