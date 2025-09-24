Expand / Collapse search

Who is Joshua Jahn? Dallas ICE shooting suspect identified

By
Published  September 24, 2025 12:59pm CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
Dallas ICE Shooting: FBI at 2 homes linked to suspected shooter

Dallas ICE Shooting: FBI at 2 homes linked to suspected shooter

There are two locations with law enforcement activity in the wake of Wednesday morning's Dallas ICE facility shooting. One home is located in Fairview, Texas in Collin County and the other is in Durant, Oklahoma.

The Brief

    • A 29-year-old man, Joshua Jahn, with ties to North Texas and Oklahoma has been identified as the suspect in a shooting at a Dallas ICE detention center.
    • Two people were killed in the shooting. The suspect is also deceased.
    • The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet released a motive for the shooting.

DALLAS - A 29-year-old man with ties to North Texas and Oklahoma has been identified as the suspect in a Dallas ICE detention center shooting.

Joshua Jahn

What we know:

According to FOX News and FOX 4 sources, the sniper who killed at least two people at the Dallas ICE facility early Wednesday morning is 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

Related

LIVE UPDATES | Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper dead after shooting 3 ICE detainees
article

LIVE UPDATES | Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper dead after shooting 3 ICE detainees

A sniper died from a self-inflicted gunshot early Wednesday morning after he shot three ICE detainees at a Dallas ICE facility from a rooftop, according to law enforcement.

Records show his parents live in the Collin County city of Fairview and SKY 4 captured images of FBI agents outside that home on Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas police confirmed that Fairview police are assisting with their investigation.

Jahn had a mugshot on file for a 2015 arrest for marijuana possession out of Collin County.

Joshua Jahn (2015) (Collin County Jail)

Jahn may have been living in Durant, Oklahoma.

"That’s what we are looking into," Chief David Comeaux told FOX 4.

A sign on a car that reportedly belonged to Jahn reads, "Radioactive fallout from nuclear formations that've passed over these areas more than 2x since 1951."

Dallas ICE Shooting

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dallas ICE facility located on North Stemmons Freeway.

A gunman shot three ICE detainees. Two of those detainees have died, and the third is in critical condition.

Related

LIVE UPDATES | Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper dead after shooting 3 ICE detainees
article

LIVE UPDATES | Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper dead after shooting 3 ICE detainees

A sniper died from a self-inflicted gunshot early Wednesday morning after he shot three ICE detainees at a Dallas ICE facility from a rooftop, according to law enforcement.

Police sources told FOX 4 the sniper was armed with a rifle on a nearby roof. He shot himself as agents approached him, the sources said.

Dallas FBI Field Office Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock confirmed the incident is being investigated as active, targeted violence.

He also said rounds found near the shooter contained messages that were anti-ICE in nature.

Related

'ANTI-ICE' written on bullets found at scene of Dallas ICE shooting
article

'ANTI-ICE' written on bullets found at scene of Dallas ICE shooting

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that evidence found at the scene of a deadly Dallas ICE facility shooting, including "ANTI-ICE" written across a bullet.

The Source: The information in this story comes from FOX News, Dallas police sources, and public records.

DallasCollin CountyCrime and Public Safety