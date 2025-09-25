Dallas ICE shooter Joshua Jahn wanted to ‘cause terror,’ according to handwritten notes

The Brief A shooting at a Dallas ICE facility left one person dead and two injured; the gunman died from a self-inflicted wound. The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, showed a "high degree of pre-attack planning," including scouting facilities and writing threats. Security is being increased at ICE facilities nationwide, and the two surviving victims, one of whom is a Mexican national, remain in critical condition.



The 29-year-old man who opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility left behind handwritten notes at his home in Oklahoma that shared a motive for his attack – to terrorize ICE employees.

FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials gave an update on what they’ve learned in their investigation at a news conference held on Thursday afternoon. You can watch that news conference in the video player above.

FBI Releases Information on Joshua Jahn

The Latest:

FBI Director Kash Patel released some information about the suspected shooter on Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after the shooting.

He said the FBI has been working around the clock to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings found on his person, at his home and in his bedroom.

According to Patel, Joshua Jahn downloaded a document titled "Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management," which contained a list of Department of Homeland Security facilities.

He also conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the "Charlie Kirk Shot Video" between Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

Law enforcement, including members of the FBI, investigate a vehicle parked near the building alledgely used by the shooter, following a shooting near a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on September 24 Expand

He also searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents between August 19 and August 24.

According to Patel, one of the handwritten notes recovered read, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?’"

Patel said other accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning.

What they're saying:

Former U.S. Attorney for North Texas Paul Coggins shared his thoughts on Jahn's handwritten note.

"Federal law enforcement, particularly the Department of Justice, needs to be focusing on international terrorism and domestic terrorism and find out what motivates each of those different attacks on our country. And of the two between international terrorism and domestic terrorism, the one that scares me more is domestic terrorism. And so we have to start digging in. What motivates these people — whether they are on the left, whether they are on the right — to take these kinds of actions," he said.

ICE Security Heightened

What we know:

Right now, additional security is stationed outside the ICE facility in Dallas.

Immigration check-ins at the facility are on hold until Monday. Those check-ins are a regular part of ICE operations as a way to keep track of migrants in and around North Texas.

The Department of Homeland Security is also increasing security at all ICE facilities across the country.

The backstory:

The FBI is investigating Wednesday morning's shooting at a Dallas ICE facility as an act of targeted violence.

Officials said a sniper on the roof of a nearby building fired indiscriminately at the detention center, hitting three detainees who were arriving in a transport van. One of those detainees was killed and two others were critically injured. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Sources identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who had ties to North Texas and Oklahoma. Investigators said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as agents approached him.

While a motive for the shooting has not been released, bullets found at the scene had an anti-ICE message.

The Victims

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed at least one of the injured detainees is of Mexican nationality.

Who is Joshua Jahn?

Jahn had ties to North Texas and Oklahoma and federal investigators searched at least two homes connected to him.

He was linked to a home in Durant, Oklahoma, and a home in Fairview, which is in Collin County.

Investigators were seen taking boxes out of one of the homes in Fairview.

Jahn does not appear to have a long criminal history. Court records show he hasn't been convicted of a violent crime, but was arrested in 2015 for marijuana possession in Collin County.

A spokesperson for Collin College in McKinney confirmed Jahn studied at the school at various times between 2013 and 2018.

