Cedar Hill officer-involved shooting, standoff leaves 1 injured, 1 arrested

The Brief A standoff with an armed suspect in Cedar Hill ended peacefully after police responded to a domestic disturbance call involving gunfire. One woman was shot before police arrived and is recovering at a hospital; no officers were injured during the multi-hour event. The suspect, 44-year-old Dustin Hancock, has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault.



A man is in custody after police responding to a domestic disturbance call were met with gunfire early Monday, leading to a standoff that ended nearly two hours later.

Cedar Hill officer-involved shooting

Police identified the suspect as Dustin Hancock, 44, who surrendered to authorities hours after the initial confrontation.

Timeline:

The incident began at 1:51 a.m. Monday when Cedar Hill Police received a 911 call from an adult male on Sleepy Hollow Drive, reporting that individuals were attempting to harm his family and requesting immediate assistance.

While officers were en route, a second 911 call came from an adult female at the same address. During this second call, dispatch personnel reported hearing what they believed to be a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they immediately encountered gunfire from the residence. Two Cedar Hill officers returned fire, officials said in a news release.

Authorities were able to safely evacuate two adult females from the home. One of the women was shot before the officers arrived. She was taken to a hospital and is stable, but her condition was not released.

Officers secured the perimeter of the home as the suspect remained inside. The Southwest Regional Response Group's Tactical Team was called to the scene. At 3:36 a.m., Hancock surrendered to officers without further incident.

No officers were injured during the event.

What's next:

Hancock is being booked into the DeSoto Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure following a critical incident. The Grand Prairie Police Department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit will investigate the officer-involved shooting.