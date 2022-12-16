White Settlement police spread holiday cheer in new festive video

The White Settlement Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit.

The department released a video showing five of their police cars activating their lights along to the tune of Jingle Bells with fake snow falling through the air.

White Settlement police say that the video was filmed by officers who volunteered to stay on after their shift to make the video.

"We hope our team can spread a little holiday cheer across the North Texas region and continue to build positive rapport and relationships with community members," said police chief Christopher Cook.