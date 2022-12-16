article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, December 16

2022 UIL State Football Championships at AT&T Stadium

Friday night lights makes the move to where the pros play. The UIL State Championships are underway at AT&T Stadium. On Friday at 7 p.m., South Oak Cliff takes on Port Neches-Groves as they look to win their second straight Class 5A Division II Championship. On Saturday, DeSoto will play Austin Vandegrift and Duncanville will play Galena Park North Shore at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.

Home Alone at the Meyerson Symphony Center

Watch the holiday classic Home Alone with John Williams' amazing score performed live by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. There are shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Star Wars: A New Hope at Will Rogers Auditorium

More John Williams movie magic! The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is performing the famous composers score live while watching the original Star Wars! There are shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

SIX at the Winspear Opera House

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy is a smash hit among theater lovers. The play is a modern retelling of the six wives of King Henry VIII. The play's North American tour comes to the Winspear Opera House from December 6 to 25.

Radiance! in Frisco and Weatherford

Texas's largest ice and light spectacular comes to Riders Stadium in Frisco and at Parker County Sheriff's Posse. The show is Frisco has a new ‘walk at your leisure’ layout that gives guests an opportunity to see characters from the movie Frozen! There is also Mount Frisco Ice Tubing, plenty of lights and real snowballs that you can throw at moving targets. The light experience in Weatherford is a drive-thru event with lots to see!

Saturday, December 17

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 04: Tim DeLaughter of The Polyphonic Spree performs onstage during the "Hi, How Are You Day" concert at ACL Live on May 04, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

The Polyphonic Spree at the Majestic Theatre

The local rock band is holding its 19th Annual Holiday Extravaganza. There will be holiday songs, rock songs, face painting, balloon animals, pictures with Santa and so much more. Kids 4 and under who can sit in your lap can come for free! They are also asking attendees to bring canned food for the North Texas Food Bank and unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots.

The Nutcracker at Bass Performance Hall

The Texas Ballet Theater is performing The Nutcracker many times between now and Christmas Eve. There are two performances this Saturday and two more on Sunday.

Frozen at the Texas Theatre

With temperatures dropping why not watch the winter classic Frozen? The screenings are a part of the Texas Theatre's Disney series. There are screenings Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie

There are plenty of lights to see in Grand Prairie. The in-car experience can let you see lots of lights, plus you can get photos with Santa, ride carnival rides, walk through a lit up forest and more. It opens every day at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31. Make sure you fill up your tank before you go!

Immersive Nutcracker at Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas

Immersive experiences are very popular right now. For nearly 130 years, The Nutcracker has enchanted children around the world, but now you have a chance to be inside the show. The musical's classic score plays while you and your family take a look at "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." The show runs through Dec. 31.

Dallas Zoo Lights

The amazing zoo walkthrough returns this year after turning into a drive-thru event for the past 2 years due to the pandemic. The event is bigger than ever with more lights and light shows, new larger-than-life lighted animal lanterns, more than a dozen unique photo ops and Santa. The display will be open to the public through January 1.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco

The Christmas season is in full swing at The Star in Frisco. The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza will be held every Friday and Saturday from now until Christmas. The 20-minute show starts off with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, followed by the lighting of The Star's 67-foot LED Christmas tree by a current or former member of the Cowboys. Admission and parking are free!

The Happy Elf by Dallas Children's Theater

Harry Connick Jr.'s jazz musical comes to life this holiday season. The story of an elf with plenty of holiday spirit who comes into contact with the miserable town of Bluesville, where every child in on the naughty list! The shows are perfect for children 5 and up. Shows runs through Dec. 23.

Sunday, December 18

(EDITORS NOTE: THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN RETOUCHED) In this composite image, a comparison has been made between (L-R) Lionel Messi of Argentina and Kylian Mbappe of France, who are posing during the official FIFA World Cup 2022 portrait sessions. Argentina Expand

World Cup Final Watch Parties

The U.S. may be out of the mix, but there are still plenty of bars holding watch parties for this year's World Cup. The final match between Argentina and France on Sunday is sure to draw large crowds.

ICE at the Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus the Gaylord Texan is bringing back it's amazing ICE event. A team of 40 ice sculptors will carve more than 2 million pounds of ice to tell the story of The Polar Express. The carvers will work more than 12,000 hours on the project. Of course, it is not just the ice carving. The entire resort is decorated with more than 2 million lights, more than 15,000 ornaments and miles of garland. Plus, ice skating and snow tubing. The exhibit stays open through Jan. 1.

Holiday at the Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. There is a Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas and a musical tree. The exhibit opened on Thursday, Nov. 10 and will stay open through Dec. 31.

The Colony Christmas Spectacular

The light show set to music can be seen every evening starting this Saturday through Jan. 1. You can watch Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

