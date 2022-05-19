1 dead in shooting at Lockheed Martin plant main gate

White Settlement police responded to a shooting incident at the Lockheed Martin plant early Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the plant on Spur 341 and Clifford Street, which is near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on the west side of Fort Worth.

Police said one person was killed at the main entry gate. They stressed it was not an active shooter incident.

Officers expanded their lockdown perimeter after reportedly finding a suspicious device in the suspect's vehicle. They're now waiting on federal resources to assist.

The main gate remains closed, and employees are being directed to other entrances.

FOX 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.