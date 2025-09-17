Where does free speech end on Texas college campuses?

The Brief Two Texas college students were dismissed from their universities after viral videos showed them mocking the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The students were removed for violating their campus codes of conduct, with one arrested for misdemeanor assault. The dismissals have sparked a debate on the limits of free speech, with many questioning if the universities and the Texas Education Agency went too far.



These two recent incidents have really sparked a lot of online debate over where the line is when it comes to "freedom of speech."

Two Texas college students have been ousted from their universities after heated encounters over the shooting and death of Charlie Kirk went viral.

A move Governor Greg Abbott publicly pushed for and supported on his social media platforms.

Behind the Viral Videos: The Texas Tech and Texas State Incidents

What we know:

Plenty of people have had strong, vocal opinions about the shooting death of conservative influencer and celebrity activist Charlie Kirk.

College campuses, like Texas Tech in Lubbock, have become hot spots for spirited debate.

But at least two Texas college students have been booted from their schools in recent days for their actions in areas on campus designated "free speech zones."

18-year-old Camryn Booker was dismissed from Texas Tech University after her arrest for misdemeanor assault. Video showed her mocking Kirk's death in a confrontation with one of his supporters and flicking the student's MAGA hat.

And an unidentified student from Texas State University was ousted from the school on Tuesday after cell phone video also showed him mocking Kirk's assassination at a memorial held on the San Marcos campus.

Both universities claim the students violated their campus codes of conduct.

A Constitutional Lawyer's View

Local perspective:

Constitutional law attorney David Coale offered some perspective.

"You have students saying very provocative things, things that are very offensive to a lot of people. That's protected," said Coale.

"Where they can get into trouble is when they get into the line and get a little too close on the issue of is there a threat of violence here? Or when they shade over from speech into conduct. And start doing things that are fairly regulated as a restriction of time, place, or manner."

In response to the students' dismissals, many people have posted comments to FOX 4's Facebook page, mostly in support of their right to freedom of expression even if they don't agree with them.

Related article

Viral comments

What they're saying:

"Freedom of Speech is a First Amendment right. Even Mr. Kirk believed in that. We will NOT BE SILENCED."

"It was definitely poor judgment. To expel her was extreme."

"Both students need to file suits. Freedom of speech is a right."

A Governor's Call to Action: Greg Abbott's Stance

Dig deeper:

Teachers are also under scrutiny.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) says it has received 281 complaints against teachers who posted negative comments about Kirk's death. That is a hundred more complaints than the TEA was investigating on Tuesday.

Adding that the agency is still actively engaged in the complaint review process.

Governor Greg Abbott once again amplifying his stance on the issue, posting this message on x, on Wednesday, saying in part:

"Teachers who are this detached from civility in our society have no place in schools."

The other side:

David Coale says it's not that cut and dry.

"You're entitled to what's called procedural due process. Notice exactly what it is. They say you did an opportunity to come in and present your side of the story," he said.

Related article

Texas Teachers Under Fire: The TEA's Investigation

What's next:

The TEA says there have been no sanctions applied at this time.

The President of the Texas American Federation of Teachers (AFT) has condemned the investigations being conducted by the TEA, calling it a politically motivated witch hunt.

Featured article