Texas Tech student expelled after video showing Charlie Kirk rant on campus

The Brief An 18-year-old Texas Tech University student is no longer enrolled at the university after video circulated that appeared to show her arguing with another person about Charlie Kirk. The student, Camryn Giselle Booker, was arrested and charged with assault in connection with the incident. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Tech Board of Regents Chairman both commented on the video, with the university stating the student's behavior was "reprehensible."



An 18-year-old Texas Tech University student is no longer enrolled at the university after a video appearing to show her mocking the death of Charlie Kirk went viral.

The now-former student, Camryn Giselle Booker, is allegedly seen in the videos arguing with another person in the free speech area on the campus.

Texas Tech student expelled

Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared a post on X saying the Texas Tech student "definitely picked the wrong school to taunt the death of Charlie Kirk."

What they're saying:

Texas Tech confirmed on Monday to FOX Television Stations in an email that Booker is no longer enrolled at the university.

"Any behavior that denigrates victims of violence is reprehensible, has no place on our campus, and is not aligned with our values. Federal law prevents Texas Tech University from commenting on individual student conduct matters. We take all reported violations seriously and address them under university policy and the law," the university also said in a statement.

Texas Tech Board of Regents Chairman Cody Campbell reposted the governor’s statement and said, "We are proud of our values and are not afraid to stand up for them."

Dig deeper:

Booker was also arrested and charged with assault following the incident, the Lubbock County Assistant District Attorney confirmed to KCBD NewsChannel 11 in Lubbock. Booker has since bonded out of jail. Her bond was set at $200.

Video perspective:

In another video circulated on social media, Booker appears to flick the baseball cap of a man she is arguing with. It is assumed this is the assault the charges stemmed from, but the district attorney's office didn't provide further details.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to the owner of the videos for comment.