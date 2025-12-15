Dallas weather: Frigid Monday in 20s before unseasonably warm weather returns

article

The Brief North Texas will experience a huge temperature swing this week, dropping into the frigid 20s Monday morning before soaring to unseasonably warm highs in the 60s and 70s. Residents must protect the "Four P's" (People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants) due to cold wind chills in the teens and a widespread morning freeze on Monday. The remainder of the 7-day forecast looks mostly dry and mild, with no major Arctic cold or significant rain chances expected through the weekend.



North Texas, get ready for a classic temperature turnaround! After a frigid start to the workweek in the 20s, DFW will quickly warm up, with highs reaching the upper 60s and even 70s by the end of the week. It's a true "Winter to Spring" swing for the DFW Metroplex!

Monday Forecast: Bundle Up!

The workweek begins with a widespread freeze, with morning temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Factor in the wind, and it will feel even colder. The National Weather Service warns that wind chills will drop into the teens Monday morning. Be sure to grab your heavy coat, gloves, and hat before heading out.

Because of the sub-freezing temperatures, the NWS reminds residents to follow the "Four P's": people (cover up), pets (bring them indoors), pipes (cover exterior faucets and turn off sprinklers to avoid icy surfaces), and plants (cover or bring sensitive plants inside).

Increasing clouds through the day will limit the warm-up, keeping highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Thanks to the cloud cover, low temperatures tonight will only drop into the upper 30s to low 40s, keeping most of the area above freezing. A weak disturbance will keep the clouds in place, but rain chances remain at 0%.

7-Day Forecast: Unseasonable Warmth Arrives

The rest of the week sees a significant, unseasonably warm-up.

Highs climb back into the low 60s on Tuesday. Noticeably milder air settles in for the middle and end of the week, with high temperatures expected to reach the mid-60s to low-70s. There is a slight chance for isolated showers far southeast of the Metroplex on Wednesday, but overall, dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week.

We are tracking two minor cold fronts. One is arriving late Thursday and another on Sunday. At this time, both of these systems are forecast to move through relatively dry and are not expected to usher in any Arctic air.

This warming trend is forecast to last well into next week.