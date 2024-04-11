Fort Worth father to share inspiring story on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday

A Fort Worth father will share his inspirational story with the whole country on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday.

A motorcycle accident left Anthony Sanchez paralyzed from the waist down 10 years ago.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

It happened a few months before his daughter Mya was born.

Sanchez highlights the wheelchair community on his Instagram account called Wheelchair Papi.

It shows people who live well, no matter their circumstances in life.

"This wheelchair actually opened doors for me to do acting and modeling and stuff, so I feel like in the community there's always actors who play disabled roles that are not disabled. So if I could be someone to help open those doors for other people with disabilities to chase their dreams as well, so to be able to do that has been amazing," said Sanchez in a preview for Thursday's episode.

You can hear more of his inspiring story on The Jennifer Hudson Show at 1 p.m. on FOX 4.

We hear the host has a big surprise in store for Anthony and Mya.