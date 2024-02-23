Dallas police release photo of car possibly connected to deadly shooting

Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying a car they believe may be connected to a deadly shooting earlier this week.

20-year-old Jeremiah Tutson was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting on W. Wheatland Road on Monday, Feb. 19.

Police released a blurry image of what they believe is a red 2017-20202 Dodge Charger.

(Source: Dallas Police)

The vehicle has black rims and black side view mirrors.

Investigators say the car was spotted in the area of the shooting,

Anyone with information about the car is asked to call police at 214-662-4552.