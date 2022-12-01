Search for 7-year-old girl who went missing in Wise County

A number of local law enforcement departments are taking part in a search for a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday night.

A parent called the Wise County Sheriff's Office just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday saying her daughter, Athena Strand was nowhere to be found.

Wise County Sheriff's Office, DPS, Texas Rangers, Fort Worth PD, Bridgeport PD, local fire departments, Wise County EMS, Search Rescue One and several others searched the area around the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise.

Athena Strand was last seen wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.

A massive search is underway in Paradise on Thursday morning.

If you see her please call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.