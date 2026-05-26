West 7th Street shooting puts focus on Fort Worth's World Cup security

The Brief On Monday at around 2 a.m., 28-year-old Matt Smith shot and injured another man at Bledsoe Street and Currie Street in Fort Worth. Smith was later arrested. The shooting, near the popular West 7th Street entertainment district, raises questions about the city's level of security ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Fort Worth Police Department is setting up a ‘FIFA Team’ to assist in policing and safety during the tournament.



A Memorial Day shooting in a popular Fort Worth entertainment district has heightened attention on the area's safety, especially with the FIFA World Cup right around the corner.

West 7th Street shooting

What we know:

On May 25 at around 2 a.m., Fort Worth Police responded to a call about a shooting at Bledsoe Street and Currie Street.

Police found a male with a gunshot wound in the back, which they say happened after an altercation between two groups of people following an argument.

Matthew Smith, 28

28-year-old Matthew Smith was arrested a few minutes after FWPD's initial response. He had fled the scene and was taken into custody from a vehicle on I-30 in east Fort Worth.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officials say the shooting was random violence among bar goers, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Fort Worth World Cup security

The shooting has heightened attention on the security of West 7th Street and Fort Worth as the city expects thousands of visitors this summer for the FIFA World Cup.

More than 20 hand-painted soccer balls are now on display in Fort Worth's Sundance Square Plaza, where watch parties for all 104 matches will be held.

During matches, the plaza will offer food trucks, bars, DJs and family-friendly programming.

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In recent weeks, Fort Worth has introduced a new initiative to raise awareness about illegal gunfire.

What they're saying:

"We’ve seen in the past few days several gun violence issues, but along with that we’ve made arrests in all those cases. This is a city where you can’t come in and do that, or expect to do it, and not be concerned about the consequences."

Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada tells FOX 4's Dionne Anglin the department is setting up a ‘FIFA Team’ to help maintain a safe environment in the city during the World Cup.

The team will supplement regular policing efforts throughout the tournament.

Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada

"Instead of trying to increase staffing, what we’ve done is designate specific officers, whether we take them from our MPO spots or school resource officers with them not being in school," Calzada said.

"So that team will be in daily operations, working around the clock while we continue our daily operations of 911 and answering those calls for service."

The department is encouraging people to report suspicious activity during the World Cup. Calzada points to Smith's quick arrest on Monday as an example of what happens when activity is quickly reported.

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. The first game in North Texas will be on June 14, when Japan and the Netherlands play at Dallas Stadium.