Fort Worth launches campaign against illegal gunfire

The Brief The City of Fort Worth is launching a campaign to educate and warn against illegal gunfire after an increase in arrests related to the crime. Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia says there is a connection between illegal gunfire and unsecured firearms that contributes to violent crime. In February, an elderly woman was killed inside her Fort Worth home after being struck by a stray bullet that came through her front door.



After an increase in gun-related arrests in recent years, the City of Fort Worth is launching a campaign to educate and warn against illegal gunfire.

"Pull the trigger, pay the price"

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What we know:

Tuesday marked the beginning of Fort Worth's campaign against illegal gunfire, aiming to educate its citizens about the dangers of illegal gunfire and the importance of gun safety.

The campaign notes that between 2024 and 2025, the city saw a 28% increase in arrests related to illegal gunfire, and that one-third of celebratory gunfire injuries result in death.

Illegal gunfire arrests in Fort Worth rose 115% from 2024 to 2026 in January and February of those years alone.

The campaign states that illegal gunfire can lead to criminal charges including up to a $4,000 fine and one year in jail time.

"This is preventable, and it has to stop"

What they're saying:

"The Fort Worth Police Department takes illegal gunfire seriously and prosecutes to the fullest extent of the law," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said. "If a stray bullet from your gun kills someone, you will be arrested and potentially charged with murder."

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker

The campaign includes Cook Children's Aim for Safety initiative, which was launched by Henry Guzman M.D. and provides low-cost gun locks and educates families about firearm safety and safe gun storage practices.

"These tragedies are preventable," Guzman said.

Gun-lock demonstration

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia noted a connection between illegal gunfire and unsecured firearms, saying they contribute to violent crime and put innocent lives at risk.

"We are seeing far too many firearms being stolen and then connected to criminal activity, or worse, injuring innocent lives," Garcia said.

Garcia noted that over 2,300 firearms have been reported stolen in the city since 2024, mainly from vehicle burglaries.

Recent Fort Worth illegal gunfire incidents

Dig deeper:

Fort Worth city leaders referenced a February incident in which a 66-year-old woman was killed in her home by illegal gunfire.

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Police say a bullet came from outside the house, hitting Magdalene Mancho while she was inside. Cameras captured what looked like a bullet hole through Mancho’s front door.

A juvenile was later arrested in connection to the crime. About an hour before the medical call, police had received reports of shots fired in the neighborhood.

In late March, Fort Worth Police shot an armed suspect who had been indiscriminately firing rounds on Bonita Drive.

Alejandro Serrano had fired around 30 rounds in the neighborhood, and two handguns were recovered on his person after his arrest.