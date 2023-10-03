Weatherford ISD school bus crashes into ditch, 3 students taken to hospital

Three Weatherford ISD students were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after their school bus crashed into a ditch.

The district says the bus was traveling down the narrow Greenwood Cut Off Road, when the front right tire caught the edge of the street and pulled them into the ditch.

The three students taken to the hospital are said to have suffered arm or leg injuries.

The bus driver also had minor injuries, but did not have to go to the hospital.

Parents were notified of the accident by the district's transportation department.

A new bus was sent to the area to pick up the other students.