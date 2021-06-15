Weather data issue temporarily grounds all Southwest Airlines flights

article

Southwest Airlines is returning to the skies Tuesday morning after a computer issue forced all flights to be grounded Monday night.

The Dallas-based airline said a glitch prevented weather data from being sent to flight crews. That information is required to fly safely.

The problem reportedly began at 8 p.m. and it took several hours to get the first few grounded Southwest flights cleared for takeoff.

The airline urged customers flying Tuesday to check their flight status before heading to the airport.