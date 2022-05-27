Ways North Texans can help the Uvalde school shooting victims

People in North Texas are finding ways to honor the victims of the worst school shooting in Texas’ history.

There are several ways to help the people of Uvalde in South Texas.

The Frisco RoughRiders are hosting a blood drive at their ballpark Friday to help with a critical need.

Starting at 1 p.m., Carter BloodCare and the RoughRiders will welcome donors in Lot A and B behind home plate.

All donors will receive a Carter BloodCare t-shirt and a Frisco RoughRiders voucher until supplies run out.

A vigil in McKinney Thursday night also honored the victims of the deadly shooting in Uvalde.

Mayor George Fuller read the names of all 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. He said he also reached out to leaders in Uvalde to tell them the community in McKinney is thinking about them.

"I believe we come together at times like this first and foremost because we care and in this very moment in the immediate aftermath of such tragedy. That's really all we can do. It's a common ground that we all share," Mayor Fuller said.

The city of McKinney is trying to raise $100,000 in an online fundraiser. Donations will go to Uvalde’s community fundraising effort. At last check, it had raised more than $15,000.

Anyone thinking about making a donation to another online fundraiser should check with a few sources to make sure it is verified.

The San Antonio Legal Services organization is also looking for attorneys licensed in Texas willing to work for free to represent the shooting victims and their families.