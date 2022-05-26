Expand / Collapse search

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack

By FOX 26 Digital and Matthew Seedorff
Uvalde, Texas School Shooting
UVALDE, Texas - The husband of an elementary school teacher killed during a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas has died of a heart attack. 

Family members tell FOX 26 Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, died Thursday - just two days after his wife was tragically killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire. 

Mrs. Garcia was one of two teachers, along with 19 students who were killed in the deadly massacre. 

The couple was married for 24 years and leave behind four children. 