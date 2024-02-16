Walmart employee killed at distribution warehouse in Fort Worth

A forklift driver at a Walmart distribution center in Fort Worth was killed on Friday morning.

Police were called to the facility on North Beach Street shortly after 6 a.m.

Fort Worth Police tell FOX 4 a female employee on a forklift got pinned between the forklift and pellet rack.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Walmart family is heartbroken over the passing of one of our associates. Our thoughts and prayers are with the associate’s family during this difficult time. We are closing our facility today and offering counseling and other resources to our associates as they cope with this tragic event. We’ll continue working closely with authorities during the investigation," said a Walmart spokesperson in a statement.

OSHA is investigating the incident.

The victim's name has not been released.