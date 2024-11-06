Voters mostly reject North Texas school district bond proposals

The Brief Voters in Frisco and Rockwall rejected bond packages that would have provided funding for new schools and more. Allen ISD voters approved money for schools, safety upgrades, and tech upgrades but rejected funding for improving athletic tracks. Voters in 5 of 7 school districts holding tax ratification elections rejected rate increases.



Local school districts were mostly denied new money from bond issues and tax ratification elections on Tuesday.

In the Frisco Independent School District, voters rejected the entire $1 billion bond package that would have included money for new schools, technology improvements, and a tennis center.

Voters in Rockwall ISD said no to $848 million for new school facilities, buses, and improving stadium facilities.

Voters in Allen ISD approved $419 million for school facilities and safety upgrades. They also approved $23 million to upgrade instructional technology, but they rejected $5.3 million to repair and resurface some athletic tracks.

Highland Park and Sunnyvale ISD voters also approved bond packages. Birdville ISD voters did not.

Several school districts also held tax ratification elections.

Argyle, Coppell, Frisco, Northwest, and Rockwall ISD voters rejected the tax rate increases.

Celina and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD voters approved the increases.