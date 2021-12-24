Volunteers prepare Christmas Meals on Wheels for seniors

Some good-hearted people are volunteering their time on Christmas Eve to feed those who cannot leave their homes.

Hundreds of Meals on Wheels volunteers began working hard Friday morning to make sure that homebound seniors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have a special Christmas meal.

"It’s a great day. It’s always a great day because we have 100% of the routes delivered by volunteers. We have 400 volunteers coming out today. Some of them have been delivering for generations. We’ve been doing this a long time and they’re going to deliver over 4,000 meals today to homebound seniors," said Katherine Krause, the CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association.

Around the holidays it’s important to have a family and a sense of togetherness. But for some of those homebound seniors, that is not an option.

That’s where the warm meal and smiling face associated with Meals on Wheels can help out.

"So, a lot of those folks that we deliver to at home, this is the only person that they’ll see during the day and we’re also delivering gifts as well – toiletries and such," Krause said.

For example, today Krause will deliver a meal to someone she’s delivered to for years. She’s 101 years old and has only one son that lives out of state.

"So, I can’t wait to go see her because she’s just like, you know, she just loves seeing people and that’s how it’s going to be for so many people today. It’s just a very meaningful experience for volunteers and people that receive the meals are so very grateful," she said.

To get involved with Meals on Wheels and to volunteer, visit www.vnatexas.org.

