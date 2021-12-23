Dallas college student spends Christmas helping Kentucky tornado victims

A woman from Dallas who was prepared to spend Christmas with her family is instead helping out in Kentucky.

The American Red Cross says more than 1,200 people in Kentucky remain displaced after deadly tornadoes. More than 90 people were killed — 77 of them in Kentucky.

Susan Mahoney lives in Dallas and is a college student, but she’s been volunteering for the American Red Cross and helping people in hard-hit Mayfield, Kentucky.

"I get a little choked up because a lot of people, a lot of the residents here, are really suffering," she said. "It was my duty to our fellow Americans."

Mahoney has been a part-time volunteer for years and has been on the ground since December 14.

"I have never seen tornado damage this significant," she said.

There are no available — or in some areas standing — hotels for volunteers to stay in. They’re sleeping in a middle school gymnasium, but that’s OK for Mahoney.

"While I’m not with my family, I’m with a whole new family that I’ve gained," Mahoney said.

Advertisement

RELATED: Two North Texans help clear trees in tornado-ravaged Kentucky town