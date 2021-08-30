Volunteers from North Texas deploy to help Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

Help from North Texas is on its way to Louisiana to assist the people affected by Hurricane Ida.

A team of about 25 volunteers with a dozen emergency vehicles will be heading out from the Texas Baptist Men headquarters in east Dallas Monday morning.

They will be hitting the road, not knowing exactly where in south Louisiana they’ll end up. That decision will be made by emergency planners while the volunteers are making their 7 to 9-hour trip.

They’ll bring a mass feeding kitchen capable of serving up 30,000 meals per day.

The American Red Cross already has 500 people on the ground in Louisiana, helping Ida’s victims.

Another crew will be leaving from the Dallas-Fort Worth area Monday morning, bringing the kinds of supplies that are most essential in the storm’s immediate aftermath.

"Vehicles like this will be canvassing the area affected once it is safe to get out, providing food and supplies to people. That may include hygiene things like toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo. It could include our clean-up kits. That would have mops and brooms, bleach, everything people would need in order to begin the clean-up effort once we reach that stage," said Krystal Smith with the American Red Cross.

To make a donation to the Red Cross, text the word Red Cross to 90999.

Another nonprofit sending volunteers, along with rescue boats, drones and other emergency equipment, to areas hit by Ida is the McKinney-based Minuteman Disaster Response. They left Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Texas Baptist Men said the group it is sending Monday will be on the ground for about a week. Then they’ll be relieved by other volunteers from the organization.

The group anticipates being in the hurricane zone for several weeks, possibly a few months helping with cleanup.

