Some evacuating Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida coming to North Texas

Some people evacuating Louisiana to get away from the path of Hurricane Ida are coming to North Texas, including a couple evacuating from New Orleans that found shelter in Mansfield.

Kenlie and Michael Fite arrived at a friend’s house Sunday.

They said the decision to leave was a hard one, but were grateful they evacuated when they learned Hurricane Ida was going to be a Category 4 storm.

The couple said they tried to encourage others in their area to evacuate, but many opted to hunker down and wait out the storm.

"Some people, especially in the New Orleans area, they’ve lived there. They’ve gone through hurricanes their whole lives. That’s their way of life and so they, what they call, hunker down and just wait out the storm where we’re like, nope, we’re good to go," Michael said.

They said their power went out around 3 p.m. They hope it will come back on soon.

But they said they're prepared to stay in Texas until the coast is clear.