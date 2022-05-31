Virtual meeting to address Deep Ellum safety concerns

People who live and work in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas have new frustrations about violent crime. They are pleading for action.

Those residents and business owners are invited to a virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss a recent safety plan that was introduced for the district.

The plan includes things like extra surveillance cameras, a "no cruising" ordinance, and an effort to clear out the crowds after the bars close.

Dallas police will have a representation there. A city council member will also join the discussion that will center around a recent uptick in violent crime.

One business owner said the safety plan may not go far enough. Others said they’re just glad to see a police presence in Deep Ellum.

"You put a cop here, you put a cop there. Put four cops on every street so a cop can see another cop. We’re good. That will deter people from fighting, etc.," said Mark Kirk, the owner of Vinty Club.

"I’ve never had a problem," said Luke Wuesthoff, who lives in Deep Ellum. "Every time I’ve been out in the nightlife, I’ve had a group of friends and what not that make it safer when you’re with a group. But that’s cool that they’re trying to improve safety."

Two people were killed, and three others were injured in a shooting earlier this month.

That happened just hours after the safety plan was released. There have also been several other recent shootings in Deep Ellum.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. at www.facebook.com/events/1098722320712313/.